Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 409,094 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.