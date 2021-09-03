Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,493. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

