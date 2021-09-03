Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 413,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,108,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,762. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

