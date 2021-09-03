Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 7,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,474. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.