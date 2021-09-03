Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 103.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

