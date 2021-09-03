Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

