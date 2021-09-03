Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 240,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,960. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.