Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,651 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. 437,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

