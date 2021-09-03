Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

