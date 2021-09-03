Nasdacoin (NSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,224.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $268,335.62 and $7,224.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,741,436 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

