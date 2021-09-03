National Bankshares Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.00.

Shares of DOO traded up C$7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,105. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.95.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

