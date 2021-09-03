NativeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $112.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $112.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00092912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00347815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

