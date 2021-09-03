Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

Shares of NM stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Navios Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.