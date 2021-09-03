NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBTB opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $207,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

