NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $6.63 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.63 or 0.00013100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $391.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00093431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00348028 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003751 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,336,105 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

