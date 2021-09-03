Neo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $645.91 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Neo has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $645.91 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.88 or 0.00115097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002551 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00066636 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00166024 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.