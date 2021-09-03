NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.28.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.