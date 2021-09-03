Nerve Finance Hits Market Cap of $86.53 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003703 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $86.53 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00792710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

