Nervos Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.37 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $453.63 million and $16.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,528,371,645 coins and its circulating supply is 27,685,334,483 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

