Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.