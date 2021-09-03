Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,193.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.89. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.81.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

