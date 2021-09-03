Netrum Price Reaches $0.0063 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 104.1% against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $13,479.92 and $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.