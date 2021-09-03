Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.99 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $490.45 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 493,801,887 coins and its circulating supply is 493,801,306 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

