Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $488.64 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00140737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00165133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.90 or 0.07858113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.18 or 0.99747719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00816102 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 494,047,826 coins and its circulating supply is 494,047,245 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

