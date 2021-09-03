Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,115 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NWL stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

