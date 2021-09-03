Newscrypto Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $128.66 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00140770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00167171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.26 or 0.07890233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,734.75 or 0.99642719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00805657 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

