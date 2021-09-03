NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,929. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

In other news, EVP Dustin David Norris bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $174,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 25,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $394,482.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 114,531 shares of company stock worth $1,654,618 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

