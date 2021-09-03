NEXT (NEXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,584.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. NEXT has a market capitalization of $932,558.63 and approximately $3,584.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00422939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 236.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

