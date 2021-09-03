NEXT (NEXT) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $933,888.15 and $3,589.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

