NextDAO (NAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $271,387.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,121,148,465 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,916,356 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.