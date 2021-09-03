NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0018 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.77 million and $320,882.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00131607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00155036 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,121,148,465 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,916,356 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

