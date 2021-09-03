Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

