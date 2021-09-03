NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NKE opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

