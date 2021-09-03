NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.59. 58,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.28. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.