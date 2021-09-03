Nikon Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NINOY. raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $10.92 on Friday. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

