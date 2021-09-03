Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $221,681.81 and approximately $18.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00061844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.65 or 0.00791945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.