NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $20.13. 585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.