Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,255 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

USB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. 94,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

