Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $338.62. 5,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,720. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.86 and a 200-day moving average of $264.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $338.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

