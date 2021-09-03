Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.03 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.30. 11,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,304. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $453.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

