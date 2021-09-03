Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.42. 1,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

