Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $468,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.18. 230,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.