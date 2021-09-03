Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG traded down $17.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,283.26. 2,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,284.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

