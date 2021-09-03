Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,082 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $191.01. 16,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.