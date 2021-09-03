Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,035 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 246,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,431. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

