Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67,093 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,093 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

