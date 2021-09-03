Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.64. 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Specifically, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

