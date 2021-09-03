Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Noble Metal Group shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 225,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$371,710.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Noble Metal Group Company Profile (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

