Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346,686 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nokia were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.