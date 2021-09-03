Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,396 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $459.00 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $459.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.85 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

